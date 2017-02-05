

Strong winds will bring snow squalls to parts of the region on Sunday night.

A snow squall warning issued by Environment Canada warns a band of snow is moving through parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound. The bands are being carried by 60 km/h winds.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system is tracking northeast into the province and will arrive Tuesday, with a “significant precipitation event.”

Environment Canada says snow and freezing rain is possible for central Ontario, while the southern reaches of the province could see rain and freezing rain.

The weather office warns freezing rain could last for several hours on Tuesday. However, it’s unclear how much snow or rain will fall.

The special weather statement is in place for just about all of southern, central and eastern Ontario.