

CTV Barrie





Hydro crews across the region are trying to restore power to thousands of people.

Winds brought down trees, power lines and hydro poles on Tuesday morning, as gusts continue to hammer the Georgian Bay area.

Hydro One is reporting power outages for thousands of customers across the region. One of the hardest hit areas is in Clearview Township, where 1,056 customers are in the dark. It’s estimated that power will be back on by 3 p.m.

More than 2,000 customers north of Burk’s Falls are also without power.

Across the province, more than 13,000 Hydro One customers are without power. You can get updated Hydro One outage information here.

Power also went out in the Collingwood area. In The Blue Mountains, the power outage forced officials to close Beaver Valley Community School for the day.

The Simcoe County District School Board reported power outages at Birchwood Dunes Elementary School and Stayner Collegiate. Classes continued in the dark until the lights came back on.

Collus PowerStream says it has restored power to the majority of its customers.

In Wasaga Beach, the lights went out just before 11 a.m. Wasaga Beach Distribution says 12,400 customers were in the dark.

Crews have since restored power to the town.