Featured
Stray bullets go through Adjala-Tosorontio business
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 1:54PM EDT
No injuries are reported after two stray bullets went into a business in Adjala-Tosorontio.
According to the OPP, two men were practice firing rifles in the backyard of a nearby home on Saturday afternoon.
One stray bullet ended up going through the front door of the business, which was open at the time. The other went into the upper floor.
The two men told police they were unaware stray shots were hitting the business.
A 28-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man and a 31-year-old New Tecumseth man have been charged with discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and careless use of firearm.
The pair will appear in court at a future date.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.