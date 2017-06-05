

CTV Barrie





No injuries are reported after two stray bullets went into a business in Adjala-Tosorontio.

According to the OPP, two men were practice firing rifles in the backyard of a nearby home on Saturday afternoon.

One stray bullet ended up going through the front door of the business, which was open at the time. The other went into the upper floor.

The two men told police they were unaware stray shots were hitting the business.

A 28-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man and a 31-year-old New Tecumseth man have been charged with discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and careless use of firearm.

The pair will appear in court at a future date.