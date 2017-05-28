

An ambulance, stolen from the Cambridge, Ontario region was stopped in Springwater.

Early Sunday morning Huronia West OPP heard that an ambulance, which had been stolen from the Cambridge, Ont. area might be heading their way.

Waterloo EMS Chief says the ambulance was stolen when a paramedic was locking the ambulance from the outside. A stranger was noticed lurking nearby, but it was too late. The person entered the vehicle while it was unlocked, started it and drove away.

Around 6am Huronia West OPP saw the ambulance heading northbound on County road 10. It then turned onto Highway 26, and continued eastbound.

Police officers used a spike belt at Highway 26 and Rainbow Valley Road in Springwater to stop the vehicle.

The driver, a 29 year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested. He is facing several charges including possession of stolen property and flight from police. He is being held for a bail hearing.