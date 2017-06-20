

The $120 million price tag for a new emergency services campus has Barrie councillors feeling some sticker shock.

On Monday night, council agreed to go ahead and buy land for the building, but they've delayed a decision on the campus itself.

“We need to be looking at that as carefully as we can and save everywhere we can,” says councillor Doug Shipley.

Councillors want administrators to crunch the numbers more and reduce the cost by 10 per cent or maybe build it in phases.

“It's a very substantial floor area and we all want to make sure the money is being spent well and all that space is truly necessary before we go ahead,” says Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Council will regroup in July for a vote.