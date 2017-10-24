Residents in one Barrie neighbourhood want student drivers to find somewhere else to practice.

People living in the Thrushwood-Brookwood Drive area took their safety concerns over student drivers to councillor Andrew Prince and Barrie city council on Monday night.

“Every time we're coming or going they're backing in or backing out,” says Emma Power.

“You'll see eight to 10 cars within an hour span during the day,” Jamee Vanbeek says.

Most residents say their concern is that these are inexperienced drivers learning to park around their vehicles.

Driving schools admit this is a popular area for training and testing, but with a professionally trained instructor in each vehicle there is no threat to safety.

“There's a driving instructor he's aware of all the surroundings they have a brake on their side too. So the drivers’ school cars are far safer to be in the neighbourhood,” says Faheem Malik of AMB Driving School.

The City of Barrie will look at whether this neighbourhood needs to be deemed a "no driver training zone."

“The first thing we're going to do is write to the MTO asking them to have multiple driver’s test routes so that driving schools when taking their tests can go in multiple areas,” says Prince.

He adds that there is no "quick fix solution to this problem and driving schools can continue to use the neighbourhood for lessons.