They’ve been making vinegar since the 1950s and now Reinhart Foods is moving into the cider game.

The Stayner facility has 15,000 litre tanks full of fermenting apple cider. Vice president Scott Singer wants Reinhart to be the largest craft cider brand in Ontario.

“At least 20,000 cases is where I’d like to see things in the first 12 months and I want to scale up from there,” he says.

Established in 1910, the company makes apple juice, apple butter and vinegar.

The apple cider industry is growing fast. The LCBO says between 2014 and 2015, cider sales jumped 93 per cent.

Courtney O'Hara is Reinhart's cider master and says the cider is 100 per cent Ontario apples. The mash is warmed, chilled and constantly tested.

“It takes about two weeks for our cider fermentation. From start to finish it's about a five week turnaround.”

Reinhart's Red Apple Cider is already on the shelves of select LCBO stores.