

CTV Barrie





A Stayner bus driver, who blew more than three times the legal limit of alcohol after a crash last month, is out of a job.

Bradly Jaegar pleaded guilty to impaired driving in court on Wednesday. The 52-year-old Barrie man was then sentenced to 30 days conditional sentence with house arrest followed by 18 months of probation with condition to stay away from alcohol.

Jaeger apologized in court and told the judge he hasn’t had a drink of alcohol since his arrest.

“I made an extremely bad decision. It cost me my licence and my job.”

Jaegar worked as a bus driver for Clearview Public Transit. The court heard that he was driving the bus on Feb. 4 when he crashed into a Ford Flex in Stayner.

No one was on the bus and no serious injuries were reported.

According to police, officers sensed a strong scent of alcohol on the bus and found a half empty bottle of whiskey tucked near the driver seat.

The Crown argued that Jaeger could have put passengers at extreme risk.

“He was on duty as a bus driver to safely transport members of the public,” said the Crown attorney Greg Barker. “He had a bottle of open liquor on the bus with him.”

The judge also imposed an 18-month driving prohibition and a $100 fine.

“This will be huge to have year round industry of such volume employing so many people. It will be just great,” says Robbi Irvine, owner of Irvine’s Fine Food. “Local stores will get more business. They'll be able to hire more people. It's a good news story.”

Officials from the town say the deal is not complete just yet. The province still has to sign off on it, but if all goes as planned, the school should be built and ready to accept students for the 2019 school year.