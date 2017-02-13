

CTV Barrie





Police say the number of people ignoring closed roads sign in bad weather is not only frustrating, but dangerous for everyone.

Sunday’s snowfall hit county roads and highways hard, and in many cases the OPP were forced to closed roads because it was too dangerous to drive on.

On Monday, the problem wasn’t just blowing snow and poor visibility. Roads were closed to allow snow plows the opportunity to clear the highways of snow banks.

“You have highways that are narrow, that aren’t properly maintained right now for people to be on. That’s why we close them. We close them so we can get them cleaned up. That’s our biggest problem,” says OPP Const. Paul Nancekeville.

Despite their efforts, several drivers ignored the road closures. Bryan Walker was pulled over and ticketed after his truck was spotted by police on County Road 142.

“There were cars coming up. So I thought maybe it was alright. Nobody had shut the signs off yet, but apparently I was wrong,” he says.

“When you see the flashing lights, stay off the highway,” says Nancekeville. “We’re out here in a marked police cruiser with the lights on and they’re driving right by us. We try to get people to smarten up and stay the hell off them. It’s frustrating.”

The fine for driving on a closed road is $85. An insurance company will also not cover drivers involved in a crash while on a closed highway.

“Once they’re on here they’re insurance is null and void if you’re on a closed highway. If you get in an accident you’ll be on the hook for all repair bills and for replacement of your vehicle.”