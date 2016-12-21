A small tech firm in Collingwood is helping ski clubs save big money on snow maintenance.

Using GPS mapping technology, groomer Dale Weatherall can now tell how deep snow is anywhere on the Craigleith Ski Club hill.

“Just the knowledge of knowing what's there instead of guessing and before, it was guessing.”

It’s thanks to a system called Snow Right. It gives groomers the opportunity to evenly distribute snow across the slope, while saving the club cash.

“We are producing 25 million gallons less than we used to, which is saving us almost $100,000 in electricity costs alone,” says Jeff Courtemanche, GM for the club.

It's the result of eight years of research and development at Collingwood tech firm, Snow Right. The man behind it says mapping snow depth is the tip of the iceberg – it can also help automate snowmaking.

“It brings the whole operation together so the amount of snow being blown by the snow making people is the right amount that they need,” says Steve Young.

Veteran groomers and snow makers were skeptical at first, but not anymore.

“You don't have start up the whole hill and try and guess at it, this has really helped us out,” says Denver Holden of Osler Ski Club.

The Craigleith, Osler and Caledon ski clubs have all started using this technology.

The company says they are getting enquiries from across North America.