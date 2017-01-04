

CTV Barrie





With another festive RIDE program in the books, South Simcoe Police say people still aren’t getting the message.

More than 5,000 vehicles were stopped during the program, which resulted in 11 impaired driving charges and 12 criminal charges.

"Our total stops and tests are down about 40 per cent from last year", said Acting Sgt. Steve Black in a statement. "But the number of criminal charges is the same, and that concerns us. We were really hoping drivers were getting the Drive Sober message."

Police say most of the people stopped were designated drivers for friends and family.

“There are so many alternatives to driving under the influence. There's really no excuse for getting behind the wheel when you've been drinking.”