

CTV Barrie





Another 15 centimetres of snow could be on the way if squalls push into the region on Thursday night.

Environment Canada says lake effect and snow squalls are expected to develop late Thursday afternoon and move across the region by tonight.

A snow squall watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Caledon

Squalls are expected to continue through Friday.