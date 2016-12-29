Another 15 centimetres of snow could be on the way if squalls push into the region on Thursday night.

Environment Canada says lake effect and snow squalls are expected to develop late Thursday afternoon and move across the region by tonight.

A snow squall watch has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Caledon

Squalls are expected to continue through Friday.