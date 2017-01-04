Featured
Squalls, blowing snow bring whiteouts to the region
Whiteouts push through Dufferin County on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 11:29AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 5:34PM EST
Whiteouts are causing problems right across the region, as snow squalls and strong winds push into the region.
Environment Canada says squalls will develop on Georgian Bay on Wednesday and could bring up to 15 centimetres of snow by this evening.
A snow squall warning has been issued for:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
A snow squall watch has been issued for:
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
A strong westerly wind is also causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Visibility in some areas is reduced or near zero.
A blowing snow advisory has been issued for:
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURES: See attached for updated road closures #Shelburne #Singhampton #Orangeville #TheBlueMountains #Dundalk ^aw pic.twitter.com/s0pnXe76Il— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 4, 2017
Officials have already been forced to close a number of roads because of whiteouts. This includes Dufferin Road 19 and 124. Grey Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton is closed, as is Grey Road 14 between Grey Road 4 and Highway 89, and Highway 10 between Hockley Road and County Road 10.
These road closures remain in effect as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
People living in these areas are asked not to drive if avoidable.
