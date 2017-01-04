

Whiteouts are causing problems right across the region, as snow squalls and strong winds push into the region.

Environment Canada says squalls will develop on Georgian Bay on Wednesday and could bring up to 15 centimetres of snow by this evening.

A snow squall warning has been issued for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

A snow squall watch has been issued for:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

A strong westerly wind is also causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Visibility in some areas is reduced or near zero.

A blowing snow advisory has been issued for:

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Officials have already been forced to close a number of roads because of whiteouts. This includes Dufferin Road 19 and 124. Grey Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton is closed, as is Grey Road 14 between Grey Road 4 and Highway 89, and Highway 10 between Hockley Road and County Road 10.

These road closures remain in effect as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

People living in these areas are asked not to drive if avoidable.