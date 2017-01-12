Featured
Spike in flu cases puts RVH over capacity
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:45PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:34PM EST
Officials at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre say the hospital is currently over capacity because of a spike in flu cases.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the hospital reported its occupancy rate at more than 120 per cent.
“We continue to see a sustained spike in volumes. Some of the activity is due to respiratory illness, including influenza, and many of these patients are sick enough to be admitted to hospital,” said chief of staff Dr. Jeffrey Tyberg in the statement.
The hospital has brought in additional staff and has temporarily opened unfunded beds for people waiting for inpatient beds.
The hospital asks that people who are at a high risk of developing complications from the flu, including infants and the elderly, seek urgent care in the emergency department.
“If you have mild symptoms, you can safely recuperate at home with lots of rest and fluids. Patients with moderate flu symptoms can visit their family doctor or walk-in clinic.”
So far no elective surgeries or outpatient clinics have been cancelled. However, the emergency department is experiencing some delays.
Officials with RVH and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit are encouraging people to get the flu shot.
The health unit is expecting flu activity to peak in one to four weeks.
