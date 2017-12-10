

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and snow squall watch for:

· Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

· Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

· Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

The national weather service says there is potential for some brief heavy snow along a cold front late today.

A more widespread snowfall is likely Monday into the evening.

An Arctic cold front will cross Southern Ontario late Sunday afternoon into evening. It will likely be accompanied by a brief burst of heavier snow with reduced visibility affecting travel.

Snow squalls have weakened into flurries and drifted to the north, over Georgian Bay, but a cold front may bring another snow squall with it this evening as it moves in from Northeastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a general snowfall of five to 10 centimetres is likely on Monday, tapering off at night.