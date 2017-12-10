Featured
Special weather statement issued for parts of the region
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 1:48PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and snow squall watch for:
· Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
· Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
· Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
The national weather service says there is potential for some brief heavy snow along a cold front late today.
A more widespread snowfall is likely Monday into the evening.
An Arctic cold front will cross Southern Ontario late Sunday afternoon into evening. It will likely be accompanied by a brief burst of heavier snow with reduced visibility affecting travel.
Snow squalls have weakened into flurries and drifted to the north, over Georgian Bay, but a cold front may bring another snow squall with it this evening as it moves in from Northeastern Ontario.
Environment Canada says a general snowfall of five to 10 centimetres is likely on Monday, tapering off at night.