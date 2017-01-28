

South Simcoe Police is showing off some of the items they seized from two men accused in a spree of pharmacy robberies.

In photos released on Saturday, a variety of colourful pills, syringes, as well as Fentanyl and cash could be seen spread out across a table.

The items were seized on Thursday after police executed search warrants at two Bradford homes. Police say the drugs were taken in six armed robberies in Bradford and York Region.

"These arrests and the seizure of these drugs will make an impact on the local drug scene", said Det. Sgt. Brad Reynolds in a statement. "We appreciate the assistance of our partners at York and the OPP Investigation & Support Bureau."

A 26-year-old Bradford man faces 34 charges, including six counts of robbery, three counts of armed robbery, and six counts of disguise with intent.

A 21-year-old Bradford man also faces robbery and drug related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.