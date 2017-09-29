

Staff , CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police has launched a mental support team to help address the mental health calls the service responds to.

The support team is working under the Community Mobilization and Engagement Unit and in partnership with York Support Services Network.

The two person mobile team consists of a mental health crisis worker and a South Simcoe Police constable. The team will attend calls involving emotionally distressed persons suffering from mental health, dual diagnosis and addiction concerns in crisis.

Front line officers will continue to be the first responders, but the support team will attend the calls to help assess an individual’s mental health status and determine if there is a need for apprehension.

In the event of an apprehension, the person in crisis will be transported to the hospital and the support team will follow.

When not engaged in crisis calls, the team will engage in pro-active contact with persons known to go into crisis; the crisis worker will develop crisis management plans, provide resources and supports and follow-up with community services when needed.

The Mental Health Support Team has been active for about a week, and is expected to reduce the time front line officers spend on crisis calls and help connect individuals with mental health and/or addiction services and supports to reduce future crisis.

-With a report from CTV Barrie’s Krista Sharpe