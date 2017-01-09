Work is underway to replace the floors in South Muskoka Memorial Hospital's emergency department.

Crews started work on Monday to remove the hospital’s old floor, which has presented some safety issues for staff and patients.

"There was wear and tear, and the actual structural underlay was giving," says Esther Millar, chief executive of clinical services.

While the work is being done, the department will experience some significant changes.

"It’s going to impact access to the main ED doors. It’s also going to remove temporarily four of our patient treatment bays. So as a result one could expect increased wait times."

Normally the hospital has 13 patient care areas, but hospital staff may limit the number of visitors for patients.

"We’re doing this now as this tends to be one of our quieter seasons. We see around 60 to 70 patients a day versus in the summer where we go in excess of 100."

Hospital staff is confident that the renovations will not affect patient care.

"Our staff are going to do everything they can to minimize the disruption and the wait times."