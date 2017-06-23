

The soggy spring we had is getting the blame for all the mosquitoes were experiencing now.

Naturalist Bob Bowles says the constant wet weather, coupled with days of high heat immediately after, has led to the perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

“Mosquitoes like a wet environment to lay their eggs and that could be as big as a glass of water,” he says.

“If we keep getting the rain those adults will keep laying and this cycle will keep repeating itself right through July and into August.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says using repellent with Deet can help keep the pesky insect away.

They also say keeping grass and brush areas cut can help reduce the chances of them reproducing.

It’s also recommended that you empty out any standing water when possible.

