

CTV Barrie





With early snowfalls local ski resorts are expected to be busy over the holidays, which is crucial to business.

Last year the hills were green at Christmas. A cold, snowy start to this December is exactly what resorts needed to get a jump on the holidays. The next two weeks are expected be among the busiest of the year at Blue Mountain Ski Resort. Hotels expect to be fully booked.

“We have all of the runs open,” says Tara Lovell, the Public Relations Manager from Blue Mountain. “We are anticipating skiers and snowboarders who are excited to come for the holiday season, and to enjoy the runs we have at blue,” she says.

That's good news for local businesses relying on visitors to the area. The extra-long holiday weekend helps too.

“We have a daily rental, we have a weekly rental. We had a couple from the UK rent for the whole two weeks. You know, people are here to ski,” says Frank McGuirk from Mountain Side Sports nearby.

Mild weather is expected over the holidays, but experienced skiers are confident the conditions won’t interfere with their plans.

“There is enough snow, even if it gets warm for two of three days, it will survive,” says one skier, Karl Kuhn.

Several resorts, including Horseshoe resort and Blue Mountain Resort, are open on Christmas Day.