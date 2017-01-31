

CTV Barrie





A snowmobile rider is dead after his sled struck a tree in Perry Township.

The rider was travelling on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail on Monday afternoon, when the OPP say he lost control of the sled while going around a curve.

As a result, the rider went off the trail and struck a tree. The 57-year-old Welland man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.