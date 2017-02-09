

CTV Barrie





A snowmobile rider is dead after a head-on crash in Huntsville.

According to the OPP, the head-on crash happened on West Brown Road near Timber Bay Road on Wednesday night. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The rider, a 60-year-old Huntsville man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Huntsville woman, suffered minor injuries and was treated at hospital.

West Brown Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

That probe is ongoing.