Featured
Snowfall, wind warnings make for messy day
Vehicles drive through a snow squall on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 11:37AM EST
As Environment Canada promised, Tuesday has turned into quite the messy day for drivers.
Snow started falling Monday night in parts of the region, as a Colorado low pushed in. The weather office warns that this system could drop another 10 to 20 centimetres of snow region wide.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Muskoka, Parry Sound, Dunchurch and Haliburton. Officials expect these areas are to get hit the hardest.
But fresh snow isn’t the only problem. Strong 70 km/h to 90 km/h winds are expected to develop through the day, which could cause blowing snow.
A wind warning states that gusts could be strong enough to damage trees and buildings.
The warning has been issued for:
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
At the same time, a winter weather travel advisory cautions that snowfall could change to freezing rain and then rain as temperatures rise.
Environment Canada says driving conditions could become slippery as the day goes on. They recommend drivers give themselves extra time for their commute.
The advisory is currently in effect for all of central and southern Ontario.
This system is expected to push out of the region on Wednesday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- OPP probe knifepoint robbery at Stayner pharmacy
- Alliston's Honda plant to receive up to $492M in investments
- Senior dies after crash with tractor trailer in Orangeville
- OPP issue warning after two snowmobilers plunge into Georgian Bay
- Feds announce $10.8M in funding for new Georgian College innovation centre