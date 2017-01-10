

CTV Barrie





As Environment Canada promised, Tuesday has turned into quite the messy day for drivers.

Snow started falling Monday night in parts of the region, as a Colorado low pushed in. The weather office warns that this system could drop another 10 to 20 centimetres of snow region wide.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Muskoka, Parry Sound, Dunchurch and Haliburton. Officials expect these areas are to get hit the hardest.

But fresh snow isn’t the only problem. Strong 70 km/h to 90 km/h winds are expected to develop through the day, which could cause blowing snow.

A wind warning states that gusts could be strong enough to damage trees and buildings.

The warning has been issued for:

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

At the same time, a winter weather travel advisory cautions that snowfall could change to freezing rain and then rain as temperatures rise.

Environment Canada says driving conditions could become slippery as the day goes on. They recommend drivers give themselves extra time for their commute.

The advisory is currently in effect for all of central and southern Ontario.

This system is expected to push out of the region on Wednesday.