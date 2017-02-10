Featured
Snowfall advisories and weather statements issued for the region
A fresh dumping of snow can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Adam Ward/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 12:41PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 7:07PM EST
Special Weather Advisory issued for parts of the region
Environment Canada warns the snow will continue across the region tonight with blowing snow.
Lake effect snow will begin tonight and will result in snowfall amounts of about 10 cm by morning. Visibility will be reduced because of blowing snow. Conditions are expected to improve gradually with snow ending my Monday afternoon.
A Weather Advisory is in effect for:
· Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
· Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
· Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
· Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
· Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
· Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
· Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
· Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
· Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
In other parts of the region total snowfalls will result in amounts of about 15 cm by morning. Snow, which may be heavy at times, is expected to taper off by morning. Blowing snow is also expected to be a concern.
A Weather Statement is in effect for:
· Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
· Bayfield Inlet – Dunchurch
· Bracebridge – Gravenhurst - Huntsville
· Port Carling - Port Severn
· Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
The fresh snow will come courtesy of a Colorado low. Hazardous winter travelling conditions are expected, with roads becoming slippery and snow covered. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destinations.
