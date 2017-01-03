

Staff, CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for parts of our region for Wednesday morning as colder air arrives.

The squalls are expected to develop to the east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay with accumulations exceeding 15 centimetres in some areas.

But the weather service says the greater threat will be the strong gusty westerly winds which have the potential to cause extensive blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

The squalls are expected to stay north of Barrie.

Regions under the watch include: