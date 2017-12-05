

CTV Barrie





Snow squalls have been hammering areas around Georgian Bay for the last 24 hours, and relief doesn’t look to be in sight.

Lake effect snow has buried parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound with a dumping of white. Several schools buses were cancelled, giving some kids a snow day.

Environment Canada says more snow is still to come. A snow squall warning indicates another 15 centimetres of snow could fall around the Georgian Bay area.

That warning is in effect for:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

A snow squall watch has also been issued for a large chunk of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Parry Sound. It warns that 15 centimetres of snow could also fall, before squalls weaken on Thursday night.

The watch has been issued for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Squalls will likely hit these areas by Thursday afternoon.