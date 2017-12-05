Featured
Snow squall watches, warnings continue for central Ont.
The OPP shared this photo of snow falling in Bracebridge, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (OPP Central/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 7, 2017 2:18PM EST
Snow squalls have been hammering areas around Georgian Bay for the last 24 hours, and relief doesn’t look to be in sight.
Lake effect snow has buried parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound with a dumping of white. Several schools buses were cancelled, giving some kids a snow day.
Environment Canada says more snow is still to come. A snow squall warning indicates another 15 centimetres of snow could fall around the Georgian Bay area.
That warning is in effect for:
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
A snow squall watch has also been issued for a large chunk of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Parry Sound. It warns that 15 centimetres of snow could also fall, before squalls weaken on Thursday night.
The watch has been issued for:
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
Squalls will likely hit these areas by Thursday afternoon.