Snow squall watches and warnings issued for central Ontario
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 3:47PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 7:31PM EST
Environment Canada says central Ontario will receive its first real snowfall on Thursday.
The weather agency issued its first snow squall watch and warning of the season for parts of Dufferin, Grey and Simcoe Counties on Wednesday. A watch has also been issued for parts of York Region.
The weather agency that squalls could develop around Georgian Bay Thursday evening into Friday.
The squalls could drop 15 centimetres of snow. Other places not under the watch could receive two to five centimetres of snow.
A cold front will move over Southern Ontario Thursday afternoon prior to the development of snow squalls and will rapidly reduce temperatures to the freezing mark.
The snow squall warning has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
The snow squall watch has been issued for:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Caledon
Environment Canada warns that visibility will be significantly reduced because of the snow.
A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect for most of the province.