Snow squall watch issued for parts of the region
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:48PM EST
A snow squall watch has been issued for parts of the region.
According to Environment Canada, flurries and local snow squalls have developed off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and are resulting in brief bursts of heavy snow this evening and overnight.
The weather agency warns snow squalls are expected to intensify early Thursday morning with snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres per 12 hours.
Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather with visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
The snow squalls are expected to persist into the weekend.
The snow squall watch is in effect for:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
Environment Canada has also issued a special weather advisory for other parts of the region.
The weather office warns bands of heavy flurries are affecting the region and are expected to shift southward through the evening. Motorists are advised to exercise caution as visibilities could be suddenly and significantly reduced.
The special weather advisory is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Caledon
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
