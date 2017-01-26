Featured
Snow squall watch issued for parts of the region
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:51AM EST
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for parts of the region Thursday.
The squalls are expected to develop late this evening with accumulations up to 15 centimetres in some areas.
The weather agency warns visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
The snow squall watch is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
The potential for snow squalls will continue into the weekend.
