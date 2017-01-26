

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for parts of the region Thursday.

The squalls are expected to develop late this evening with accumulations up to 15 centimetres in some areas.

The weather agency warns visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The snow squall watch is in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

The potential for snow squalls will continue into the weekend.