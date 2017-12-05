Featured
Snow squall watch issued for areas around Georgian Bay
Environment Canada is predicting at least 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall across southern Ontario on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 5, 2017 1:16PM EST
Heavy snow squalls will start hitting areas around Georgian Bay on Tuesday night.
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch. In it they warn that 15 centimetres of snow could fall over the next 48 hours.
The snow squall watch has been issued for:
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
The weather agency says strong winds will likely cause sudden, low visibility at times.