Heavy snow squalls will start hitting areas around Georgian Bay on Tuesday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch. In it they warn that 15 centimetres of snow could fall over the next 48 hours.

The snow squall watch has been issued for:

  • Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
  • South River - Burk's Falls

The weather agency says strong winds will likely cause sudden, low visibility at times.