

CTV Barrie





Heavy snow squalls will start hitting areas around Georgian Bay on Tuesday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch. In it they warn that 15 centimetres of snow could fall over the next 48 hours.

The snow squall watch has been issued for:

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

The weather agency says strong winds will likely cause sudden, low visibility at times.