

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for parts of the region.

The following areas are under the watch:

- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squalls will likely form to the lee of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay today as northwesterly winds bring colder air into the region.



For the most part, the lake effect snow bands will shift from time to time which will limit snowfall accumulations somewhat.

However, Environment Canada says there is a possibility that a strong lake effect band will develop tonight.

This band would likely affect areas stretching from the Bruce Peninsula towards Lake Simcoe, although the exact placement of the band remains uncertain.



Local amounts of over 15 cm within a 12-hour period are possible.



The snow squall activity is expected to end by Monday morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.