Snow squall warnings issued for parts of the region
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 8:04PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 10, 2017 8:11PM EST
A snowy night with poor visibility is in store for parts of the region.
Environment Canada says snow squalls are expected, and visibility will be reduced because of heavy blowing snow, which will accumulate quickly.
A snow squall warning is in effect for:
· Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
· Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
· Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
· Innisfil - New Tecumseth – Angus
A snow squall watch is in effect for:
· Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
· Hanover – Dundalk – Southern Grey County
A snow special weather statement is in effect for:
· Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
· Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
