A snowy night with poor visibility is in store for parts of the region.

Environment Canada says snow squalls are expected, and visibility will be reduced because of heavy blowing snow, which will accumulate quickly.

A snow squall warning is in effect for:

· Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

· Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

· Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

· Innisfil - New Tecumseth – Angus

A snow squall watch is in effect for:

· Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

· Hanover – Dundalk – Southern Grey County

A snow special weather statement is in effect for:

· Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

· Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.