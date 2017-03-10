Featured
Snow squall warnings continue for parts of the region
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 8:04PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 11, 2017 11:13AM EST
After a snowy night with poor visibility, snow squalls are expected to continue in parts of the region on Saturday.
Environment Canada says snow squalls coming off Georgian Bay will reduce visibility and the snow will accumulate quickly. The conditions will change quickly, going from clear skies to visibility near zero at times, with heavy blowing snow.
10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of the region today. The squalls will weaken tonight.
A snow squall warning is in effect for:
· Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
· Innisfil - New Tecumseth – Angus
A snow squall watch is in effect for:
· Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
