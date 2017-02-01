Featured
Snow squall warnings and watches issued for parts of the region
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:48PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 2:47PM EST
Snow squall watches and warnings have been issued for parts of the region.
According to Environment Canada, snow squalls are expected to develop Thursday afternoon.
The weather agency warns snowfall amounts of 15 centimeters per 12 hours and visibilities of 400 metres or less from bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow will be quite possible under the most intense lake effect snow bands.
Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather with visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
The snow squall warning is in effect for:
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
The snow squall watch is in effect for:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
The snow squalls are expected to persist into the weekend.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Snow squall warnings and watches issued for parts of the region
- Between a rock and a hard place: Soaring hydro costs affecting local curling rinks
- Unusual options proposed to meet affordable housing demand in Simcoe County
- Low supplies could lead to bacon shortage
- Wiarton Willie, Shubenacadie Sam 'predict' early spring on Groundhog Day