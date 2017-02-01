

CTV Barrie





Snow squall watches and warnings have been issued for parts of the region.

According to Environment Canada, snow squalls are expected to develop Thursday afternoon.

The weather agency warns snowfall amounts of 15 centimeters per 12 hours and visibilities of 400 metres or less from bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow will be quite possible under the most intense lake effect snow bands.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather with visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The snow squall warning is in effect for:

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

The snow squall watch is in effect for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

The snow squalls are expected to persist into the weekend.