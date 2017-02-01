There’s a risk snow squalls could develop in parts of the region on Friday.

Environment Canada says 15 centimetres of snow could fall every 12 hours, and visibility could be near zero.

A snow squall warning has been issued for:

  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

A snow squall watch is in place for:

  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Snow squall bands are expected to continue through Friday night.