Snow squall warning, watch issued for parts of the region
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:48PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 1:52PM EST
There’s a risk snow squalls could develop in parts of the region on Friday.
Environment Canada says 15 centimetres of snow could fall every 12 hours, and visibility could be near zero.
A snow squall warning has been issued for:
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
A snow squall watch is in place for:
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
Snow squall bands are expected to continue through Friday night.
