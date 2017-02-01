

There’s a risk snow squalls could develop in parts of the region on Friday.

Environment Canada says 15 centimetres of snow could fall every 12 hours, and visibility could be near zero.

A snow squall warning has been issued for:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

A snow squall watch is in place for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Snow squall bands are expected to continue through Friday night.