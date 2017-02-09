Featured
Snow squall warning issued for parts of the region
Vehicles drive through a snow squall on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie)
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 5:21PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 5:58PM EST
A blustery and snowy night is in store for parts of the region.
Environment Canada says snow squalls and 60 km/h winds could develop Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.
This system could bring localized snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres. Due to the high winds, Environment Canada says conditions will vary.
A snow squall warning is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
The weather office says more snow is expected to begin falling on Friday afternoon, as an Alberta clipper approaches.
