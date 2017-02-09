

CTV Barrie





A blustery and snowy night is in store for parts of the region.

Environment Canada says snow squalls and 60 km/h winds could develop Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.

This system could bring localized snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres. Due to the high winds, Environment Canada says conditions will vary.

A snow squall warning is in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

The weather office says more snow is expected to begin falling on Friday afternoon, as an Alberta clipper approaches.