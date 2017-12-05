

CTV Barrie





Another heavy dumping of snow is expected in parts of central Ontario, as snow squalls once again move off of Georgian Bay.

A snow squall warning issued for parts of Bruce and Grey County. They will likely see snowfall totals over 15 centimetres.

The warning has been issued for:

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Squalls in these areas are expected to weaken overnight.