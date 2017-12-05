Featured
Snow squall warning continues in Grey, Bruce County
The OPP shared this photo of snow falling in Bracebridge, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (OPP Central/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 7:14PM EST
Another heavy dumping of snow is expected in parts of central Ontario, as snow squalls once again move off of Georgian Bay.
A snow squall warning issued for parts of Bruce and Grey County. They will likely see snowfall totals over 15 centimetres.
The warning has been issued for:
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
Squalls in these areas are expected to weaken overnight.