Snow squall warning continues for areas around Georgian Bay
Snow squalls blanketed Muskoka, Ont. in white on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (Trent Elyea/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2017 12:11PM EST
A snow squall warning is continuing for areas around Georgian Bay.
Environment Canada says squalls could drop 15 centimetres of snow. The weather agency says strong winds will likely cause low visibility at times.
The snow squall warning has been issued for:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
Squalls will continue to hit the Georgian Bay area through Wednesday night and into Thursday.