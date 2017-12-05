

A snow squall warning is continuing for areas around Georgian Bay.

Environment Canada says squalls could drop 15 centimetres of snow. The weather agency says strong winds will likely cause low visibility at times.

The snow squall warning has been issued for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Squalls will continue to hit the Georgian Bay area through Wednesday night and into Thursday.