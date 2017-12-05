

CTV Barrie





Another heavy dumping of snow is expected in parts of central Ontario, as snow squalls once again move off of Georgian Bay.

A snow squall warning issued for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sounds states that up to 25 centimetres could fall by Friday evening.

This is the third consecutive day for squalls in this part of the region. No official snowfall amount has been released by Environment Canada, but there has been enough snow to cancel some school buses.

The warning has been issued for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Areas in Bruce and Grey County will likely see snowfall totals over 15 centimetres.

Squalls in this area are expected to weaken overnight.