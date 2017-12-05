Featured
Snow squall warning continues: Another 25 centimetres of snow possible in some areas
The OPP shared this photo of snow falling in Bracebridge, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (OPP Central/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 11:42AM EST
Another heavy dumping of snow is expected in parts of central Ontario, as snow squalls once again move off of Georgian Bay.
A snow squall warning issued for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sounds states that up to 25 centimetres could fall by Friday evening.
This is the third consecutive day for squalls in this part of the region. No official snowfall amount has been released by Environment Canada, but there has been enough snow to cancel some school buses.
The warning has been issued for:
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
Areas in Bruce and Grey County will likely see snowfall totals over 15 centimetres.
Squalls in this area are expected to weaken overnight.