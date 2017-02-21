

As he works on a broken bike, John Radmore is reminded of the act of vandalism that started him down his bicycle repair path.

Fourteen years ago, a young boy in Radmore's neighbourhood had his bike stolen and badly damaged.

“Something you know just bothered me that somebody would do that and he couldn't afford another bike. I cleaned it up, fixed it."

When news got out about his good deed, people from all over the region started showing up. He's now known simply as "The Bike Guy."

"Thousands, I’ve gave nearly 1,000 bikes,” he says. “They come from all over. One guy came down from Gravenhurst.”

When a broken bike is brought to Radmore, he usually buys new parts or uses spare parts from around his shop, and builds a whole new bike.

This labour of love can be hard work and he does it despite having multiple sclerosis, but he always seems to find a way to get his work done.

"Raise the bike somehow and put one there instead of lifting it. It's a lot harder now. This disease is getting hold of me."

He says it won't stop him from helping and that's something Keira Boudreau and her mother are thankful for.

Boudreau's bike was stolen in the fall and when her mom found it, the wheels were broken. So they took it Radmore.

"My bike is blue. It has the seat that was on my old bike, and the seat is bouncy," Boudreau says.

"To do something for someone that's just a complete stranger it's a great thing," says Shire Boudreau

Radmore doesn't do this work for the money; the paycheque is the smiles.

"See that little girl over there? When I gave her that bike, the smile on her face, that's why I do it.”

A simple philosophy that allows so many others to enjoy the pleasure of a bike ride.