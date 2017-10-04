

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An Oro-Medonte man has been charged, following a lengthy child pornography investigation.

Barrie police say they received two anonymous tips in August 2016 about child porn being uploaded to the internet via Skype.

Officers used those tips to obtain a search warrant for their probe into an Oro-Medonte man. During their search, officers seized several devices.

A 26 year old was later arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday and will re-appear later this month.