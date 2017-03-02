Featured
Sketches released of suspect wanted for sexual assaults in Collingwood, Toronto
The OPP released these sketches on Thursday, March 2, 2017 of a suspect wanted in connection to sexual assaults in Collingwood, Ont. and Toronto, Ont.
Police have released composite sketches of a suspect wanted for sexual assaults in Collingwood and Toronto.
The sketches released on Thursday show a man in his late 20s to early 30s, with brown coloured skin and a thin build.
Provincial police were called to Birch Street and Second Street in Collingwood on New Year’s Day for a sexual assault call.
The woman told officers that she was walking in the area when she was pulled into a vehicle and assaulted. The vehicle is described as a 2005 to 2010 four-door silver or tan sedan with black steel wheels.
The other incident happened on July 28, 2015 in Toronto’s York neighbourhood. Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was dragged into a laneway and sexually assaulted.
The assaults are being investigated by both the OPP and Toronto police.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators or Crime Stoppers.
