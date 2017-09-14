

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A sketch has been released of a man police believe knocked a woman unconscious while she was out for a walk in Georgina.

An 18-year-old woman was walking through a wooded area near Deer Park Drive and Metro Road North on Aug. 1, at around 5:20 p.m.

The woman was suddenly struck from behind and left unconscious on the trail. She was wearing headphones at the time and didn’t hear anyone approach her.

Investigators released a sketch of the person they believe is responsible for the assault.

The sketch is of an unshaven white man, between 30 and 45, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.