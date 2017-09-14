Featured
Sketch released of suspect who knocked out woman while out walking
York Regional Police released this sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a woman in Georgina, Ont.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 2:11PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2017 5:57PM EDT
A sketch has been released of a man police believe knocked a woman unconscious while she was out for a walk in Georgina.
An 18-year-old woman was walking through a wooded area near Deer Park Drive and Metro Road North on Aug. 1, at around 5:20 p.m.
The woman was suddenly struck from behind and left unconscious on the trail. She was wearing headphones at the time and didn’t hear anyone approach her.
Investigators released a sketch of the person they believe is responsible for the assault.
The sketch is of an unshaven white man, between 30 and 45, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and dark sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.