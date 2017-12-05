

CTV Barrie





The province’s police watchdog has terminated its investigation into a man found injured while in Barrie police custody.

The 32-year-old man was awaiting a bail hearing at the Barrie court house on Oct. 24, when he suddenly spun and collapsed to the floor.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was experiencing a seizure. According to investigators, Barrie police officers entered the cell to help the man.

He was later taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with an arm injury. SIU Director Tony Loparco says this injury happened while the man was alone.

“The evidence is clear that the man suffered his injury in his cell without any police contact. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” he said in a statement.

The SIU investigates reports of death, serious injury and allegations of sexual assault involving police.