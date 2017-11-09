

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





The province's police watchdog has terminated its investigation into the injury sustained by a 46-year-old man during an interaction with Midland Police Service.

The SIU says on August 18, 2017 Midland Police officers went to a rooming house in Waubaushene to arrest a man. When the man saw the police officers he jumped over a deck railing in an attempt to evade police and fell, sustaining an ankle injury.

“The evidence shows that the man was solely responsible for his injury. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” said SIU director Tony Loparco.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.