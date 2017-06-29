

CTV Barrie





The province’s police watchdog is investigating two separate incidents in the Town of Meaford.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, after the OPP received a call about a disturbance on Victoria Street at 2:13 a.m.

At this time, the OPP are only saying that a 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

The second incident happened Wednesday night on Victoria Crescent. The OPP says they were called to check on a person’s well-being. A 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in both cases.

The SIU investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.