SIU probes two incidents in Meaford
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 1:44PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 3:18PM EDT
The province’s police watchdog is investigating two separate incidents in the Town of Meaford.
The first incident happened on Tuesday, after the OPP received a call about a disturbance on Victoria Street at 2:13 a.m.
At this time, the OPP are only saying that a 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for assessment.
The second incident happened Wednesday night on Victoria Crescent. The OPP says they were called to check on a person’s well-being. A 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for assessment.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in both cases.
The SIU investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.
