

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was found without vital signs outside a Midland hospital.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, a man arrived at Georgian Bay General hospital just after midnight on Friday.

Midland police responded to a disturbance at the hospital a short time later and had an “interaction” with the man.

The SIU says the man was found sometime later outside the hospital without vital signs. He was transported to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries.

Four investigators and two forensic officers are probing the incident.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.