

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An SIU investigation into an incident where a suspect was diagnosed with a brain bleed while in police custody has been discontinued.

In early September, a 31-year-old Caledon man was arrested and later released. He was re-arrested that same day for allegedly breaching his release conditions.

While in police custody, the man started to complain about his head hurting. Doctors ended up diagnosing him with a brain bleed.

A probe was then launched by the province’s police watchdog since the injury appeared to have happened while in the presence of officers.

“The evidence collected in the course of the SIU’s initial inquiries established that the man’s injury was caused when he had an altercation with another civilian, prior to the man’s involvement with the police and his subsequent arrest,” the SIU published in their report.

They ultimately found that the incident didn’t fall under their mandate.

The SIU is contacted when a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involve police.