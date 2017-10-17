

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A long-time Simcoe County politician is hoping to make the jump to the provincial level by running for the Liberal government in next year’s election.

Penetanguishene Mayor and Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall wants to run for the Liberals in the riding of Simcoe North.

“My reasons for running are based on my belief that small town rural Ontario communities such as ours needs a strong and experienced leadership voice, a voice that comes with proven experience, and with proven results of getting things done and making good things happen,” Marshall said to CTV News in a statement.

Marshall said he wants to run for the Liberals because he has come to respect the party and its ministers over the last seven and a half years.

“Their core values match mine. Having said that, I have over the past seven years challenged them on a few issues. I have stomped my feet on issues such as low water levels, fought to have Simcoe North included in the $20 million South Western Ontario Economic Development fund, challenged school closures, hospital funding and the high cost of policing.”

The current Simcoe North seat is held by Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown. But Marshall won’t be going head-to-head with the leader of the official opposition.

Brown will be running in the new riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the 2018 election. In his place, Jill Dunlop, the daughter of long-time Simcoe-North MPP Garfield Dunlop, will run.

A nomination meeting will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Midland Library.